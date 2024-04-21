Ted Lasso star to run London Marathon for cancer charity

Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster is running the London marathon this weekend.

The actor is taking on the iconic road race for his chosen charity Young Lives vs Cancer.

Dunster played Mancunian striker Jamie Tartt on all three series of the hit football comedy-drama developed by Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence for AppleTV+.

His cousin’s son, Rory, was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged just four months old.

Dunster explained how the charity helped his family throughout Rory’s illness.

“I’m extremely grateful for everything Young Lives vs Cancer does. That’s why I’m taking on the London Marathon this year. Because without fundraising from folks like us, they wouldn’t exist.”

Dunster was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2023.

He is also known for his role as Mike Stevens in the Amazon Prime thriller The Devil’s Hour, and the TV comedy-drama The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

The London Marathon returns on Sunday 21 April 2024, with the 44th edition of the capital’s most popular race taking place around the city.

The event was first held in 1981 and is one of the world's six major marathons, along with the Berlin, Boston, Chicago, New York City, and Tokyo races.

Last year's race brought out record-breaking numbers, with 48,000 runners talking on the 26.2 mile (42.2 km) race — the biggest number of participants to date.