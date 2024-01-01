Kit Harington reveals why his new movie role was exactly the role he wanted after Game of Thrones

Kit Harington wants to focus on playing villains.

The 37-year-old actor is best known for his role as the heroic Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' but is now starring as drug dealer Ricky in the new drama 'Blood For Dust' - which follows desperate salesman Cliff (Scoot McNairy) as agrees to partner with Ricky and run cocaine across Montana wth Kit's character - and admitted that he is "not so interested" in protagonist roles anymore.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "That is seemingly what I’ve been hunting a bit. If I look at the roles I’ve taken since playing an out-and-out hero in 'Game of Thrones', I have to admit there seems to be some sort of pushback about playing a hero. I’m not so interested in heroic roles, and if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish."

The 'Baby Ruby' star explained that playing heroes can be very difficult and finds it more "fascinating" as an actor to play a villain because he is constantly searching for reasons why they might behave the way they do.

He said: "They’re f****** hard to play and to make interesting. It is more fascinating as an actor, I think, to empathize with someone deeply faulted and wrong, to try and find your way into why they are doing these things.

"[Playing] a guy who is doing all the right things and is driven by being good, it’s harder to do that. And I think people who do it successfully, who play classically heroic roles, are very talented actors. But at the moment, I just find it more interesting looking for the f***** up people."