Nicole Kidman honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award

Nicole Kidman is being honoured in Hollywood for her impressive body of work.

The Big Little Lies star will be the first Australian to receive the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

Kidman told Stellar magazine that she is so grateful to be “honoured in this way”.

“Receiving this award fills me with overwhelming gratitude,” the actor shared.

“To be the first Australian to be honoured in this way leaves me speechless.”

Previous recipients of the AFI honour include legendary women in world cinema such as Lillian Gish, Bette Davis, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda and Barbara Streisand.

Male counterparts include George Clooney, Robert de Niro and Al Pacino.

“I grew up as a Sydney suburban girl who just wanted to act,” Kidman said.

“To have forged a career by doing what I love is a blessing beyond my dreams.”

Awarded by the AFI Board of Trustees, the Institute’s prize is among the film world’s most coveted gongs.

Nicole will be the 49th recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award, which was first handed out in 1973.

Her international breakthrough came in the thriller Dead Calm in 1989, co-starring Sam Neill.

Kidman later made three films with ex husband Tom Cruise between 1990 and 1999: Days of Thunder, Far and Away and Eyes Wide Shut.

Her accolades include six Golden Globe awards, one BAFTA, two prime time Emmys and an Academy Award for Best Actress for the Hours in 2003.