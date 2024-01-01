Rumer Willis shares tender message on daughter Lou's first birthday

Rumer Willis has celebrated her daughter Lou’s first birthday with a touching tribute.

The House Bunny actor took to Instagram to pour out her feelings of love.

“Oh my tiny tender daughter, I CANT BELIEVE YOU ARE 1,” she shared.

“This last year with you has been the best year of my life. Lou I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know.”

Willis, who is the daughter of Hollywood legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, continued:

“I can’t believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness. Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love.”

Willis shares daughter Lou with her musician partner Derek Richard Thomas.

She and The Vista Kicks frontman debuted their romance only a month before announcing they were expecting their first child.

The post was accompanied by a carousel of images of Baby Lou with her mama, dad Thomas, and her grandparents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

“You are a gift to everyone you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical,” Willis concluded.

“Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings!!”