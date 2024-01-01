Michael Douglas jokes he's mistaken for his kids' grandfather

Michael Douglas has joked he sometimes gets mistaken for his children’s grandfather.

The 79-year-old Hollywood legend has admitted that raising kids later in life has proven a challenge at times.

Michael, who shares 23-year-old son Dylan and 21-year-old daughter Carys with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, recalled an awkward encounter when he visited one of his children at university.

“This is not grandfather's day, this is parents' day. I say, ‘I am a parent!’ That was a rough one,” Michael laughed to The Telegraph.

The Behind the Candelabra star also has a 45-year-old son Cameron with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Michael has admitted that he didn’t always spend enough time with his firstborn because he was so busy with his movie career.

“Cameron suffered a lot from that time,” he explained. “I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together.”

Since starting a family with Catherine, Michael has made sure to have a better balance between his career and personal life.

“And you've done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids,” he said.

Michael went on to pay tribute to Catherine, 54, and revealed their marriage is stronger than ever.

“Catherine and I have been together, it’ll be 25 years this year,” he smiled. “So it’s been a good ride and I’ve been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I’ve made.”