Christina Hendricks is married!

Christina Hendricks married camera operator George Bianchini on Saturday.

The Mad Men actress has revealed she tied the knot at Napoleon House in New Orleans, in a “grand celebration” officiated by Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson.

“When we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle,” Christina told People of their decision to wed in New Orleans.

"It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually.”

The 48-year-old actress also explained why they chose rock singer Shirley to officiate the ceremony.

"It was super exciting for us because I really think (Shirley) is one of the most extraordinary writers and poets,” she said. “We just look at her and her marriage to her husband Billy (Bush), and they are couple goals for us.”

The happy couple exchanged their handwritten vows in front of 76 guests including Mad Men creator Matt Weiner, designer Christian Siriano, and Christina's Good Girls co-stars Mae Whitman and Retta.

Christina wore a bespoke Katya Katya long-sleeved cream gown with lace detail for the nuptials, while George sported a plum suit and pink shirt.

Christina admitted it wasn’t easy planning the nuptials because she was busy shooting TV series Small Town, Big Story in Ireland.

"I just kept saying to myself, 'At the end of the day, if all of our friends and family together being happy and celebrating,” she recalled. “If all else fails, I'll order pizza, and we're going to have a great time.'”

The three-day wedding celebration began on Friday with a welcome cocktail party, followed by a ghost tour of the French Quarter, and ended with a lavish brunch on Sunday.

Christina and George began dating in 2020 before they got engaged in February 2023.