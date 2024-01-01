King Charles lll commemorates late Queen's birthday with church visit

King Charles III has spent what would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 98th birthday attending church.

The King, accompanied by Queen Camilla, was photographed leaving a church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Charles drove himself and his wife to and from the service on Sunday 21 April, and the pair waved to onlookers as they left.

The day marked what would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 98th birthday.

The late monarch, who reigned for more than 70 years, was remembered on social media throughout the day.

Elizabeth’s former daughter-in-law, Sarah, Duchess of York, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th (sic) birthday,” she shared alongside a photo of the former queen.

“Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed.”

The official Instagram account for Westminster Abbey — the location of the late Queen’s coronation in 1952 and her 2022 funeral — also paid homage on the day.

“Remembering Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was born #onthisday in 1926,” read a statement on Instagram.

“The souls of the righteous are in the hand of God.”

Noting her “incredible life and legacy”, the royal family's official Instagram account shared a touching tribute to the late monarch on Friday alongside a photo of her holding a bouquet of flowers.