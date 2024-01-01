Tom Holland mourns canine companion

Tom Holland is mourning the death of his dog Tessa after nearly a decade of companionship.

“Missing my lady,” the Spider-Man star shared to Instagram on Sunday 21 April, alongside a photo of Tessa.

Holland’s father Dom, a writer, has revealed that the family planted a tree in their front yard in Tessa’s memory and scattered her ashes.

“Not so much an obituary — but more an insight into the final lap of the life of a remarkable little dog who had come to dominate my family — indeed, she was the only Holland who everyone loved all of the time,” he wrote in a blog post.

Holland adopted Tessa when she was just a puppy in 2014.

“I would like to introduce to everyone little Tess, the newest member of the family. #staffs,” he shared to Instagram at the time, alongside a snap of the canine resting her head on his shoulder.

The pup remained by Holland’s side through the years as he rose to fame.

He took her on set where possible and FaceTimed her when he had to go on location.

Holland even brought her to a London press event for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

“I love her, she is an angel,” the English actor told Time magazine.

“Staffies are considered to be very dangerous dogs, which is not true, is not the case. They are not aggressive.

“She is the sweetest, most angelic thing you’ll ever meet.”