Warwick Davis apologises for sparking concern with social media announcement

Warwick Davis has apologised for causing concern by announcing his exit from social media.

The Harry Potter actor, who is mourning the recent death of his wife Samantha Davis, worried his fans on Sunday when he announced his break from X/Twitter in an abrupt message.

"I'm done here, Sgning off (sic)," he simply wrote, followed by a heartbroken emoji.

Two hours later, his children Annabelle and Harrison posted a message on his account on his behalf and clarified the earlier post.

"Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x," they wrote.

The Willow actor, 54, has not posted anything on his Instagram account since October 2023, when he shared a selfie from his "long overdue date night with (his) beautiful wife".

On Wednesday last week, Davis announced his wife, who was an actor and the co-founder of their dwarfism charity Little People UK, had died on 24 March aged 53.

Describing Samantha as his "favourite human" and "most trusted confidante", the Star Wars actor said in a statement, "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

He added, "Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family."

The couple met on the set of the 1988 film Willow and married three years later.