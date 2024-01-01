Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor approves of Keanu Reeves' casting

Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Jason Griffith has approved of Keanu Reeves being cast as Shadow in the third animated film.

Griffith, who used to voice both Sonic and the anti-hero Shadow in TV shows and video games, has given the John Wick star's new role his seal of approval.

"Shadow is now being voiced by Ted Theodore Logan, John Wick and Neo, so I think that's pretty good company to keep," Griffith told TMZ, referring to Reeves' roles in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, John Wick and The Matrix.

"I think it's an excellent casting choice, myself. In fact, when there were rumours about Keanu and several other actors, and people would ask me who did I think it would be, if it weren't me, I said, 'I hope it's Keanu,'" he continued. "I think even his natural speaking voice lends itself to Shadow so well that it's a great choice."

Griffith noted that he wasn't asked to voice Shadow in the films but he wasn't "bitter" about it because he understands the Sonic team wants to keep "everything new".

"To share that character with someone like Keanu, I mean, it's such an honour," he praised. "Keanu, I think is just a great addition because just being Keanu, he's going to bring in such huge numbers alone."

Reeves will make his debut as Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 alongside fellow voice actors Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and Colleen O'Shaughnessey.

Addressing the casting news, Elba told IGN, "I'm a big fan of his. I've heard that he's a fan of mine, and we are destined to make something together. So, here we go."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which also stars Jim Carrey and James Marsden in live-action roles, will be released in December.