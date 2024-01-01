Tom Holland on fourth Spider-Man movie: 'Everyone wants it to happen'

Tom Holland and the Spider-Man creative team want a fourth movie "to happen".

The British actor made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and went on to play the web-slinging superhero in the subsequent Avengers movies and three solo films, most recently 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with Deadline at the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland, Holland once again confirmed that he would like to continue playing the character.

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," he stated. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

However, giving his more "complicated answer", Holland explained he and the Spider-Man team are working hard to find a story that lives up to the legacy of No Way Home, in which he reunited with previous Spider-Men played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," he said. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

The 27-year-old also shared that he has been involved in that creative process from a very early stage for the first time in his Spider-Man career.

"It's just a process where I'm watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me," he continued. "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."

Holland appeared at the Scottish film festival to support a screening of Last Call, a short film co-written and directed by his brother Harry Holland. The Cherry star leads the film alongside Lindsay Duncan.