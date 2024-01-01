Shannen Doherty recalls 'awkward' romance with Brian Austin Green

Shannen Doherty has recalled her "awkward" romance with Brian Austin Green.

During Monday's episode of Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast, the actress revealed that she once dated her former Beverley Hills, 90210 co-star.

"It was short," Shannen said of the relationship. "It's like we tried something and then we just went, 'Yeah, this isn't gonna work.' Like, the kissing didn't even make sense.'"

Shannen, 53, appeared on the drama series from 1990 to 1994, while Brian, 50, was on the show from 1990 to 2000.

Host Tori, who also starred in the show, admitted she couldn't see Shannen and Brian as a couple.

"I can't imagine it now, either," Shannen replied. "That's why it didn't go anywhere because it was awkward. It was super awkward."

"There was no fireworks because we were so close and we had known each other since we were little kids essentially," the Charmed star continued. "And I love Brian - he's one of my favorite humans - but there was no spark."

Despite their relationship not working out, it seems the pair have remained close. Last year, Brian shared an update on Shannen's health amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

"She's doing great," he told E! News in September. "She's resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she's dealing with, she's the one that can get through it."