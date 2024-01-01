Jonathan Scott reveals proposal details to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott has revealed he was a “blubbering mess” while proposing to his girlfriend of four years, Zooey Deschanel.

The Property Brothers star confessed to Page Six that the event that left him and his soon-to-be bride shedding happy tears.

Scott planned all the details and made sure Deschanel’s children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik — were also part of the festivities.

“We were in Scotland. We were on a family trip with the kids, and, I had planned it all in advance,” Scott shared.

“We were in Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle, and we were the last people on the property.

“We went up to this beautiful bluff overlooking the city, and this pipe band is playing. And then all of a sudden, a guitar steps forward and started playing Neil Young, our song, ‘Harvest Moon,’ and she’s like, ‘Wait, what?’ And then the kids pulled up a banner that said, Will you marry me?”

“She cried and she said yes. And I’m a blubbering mess. Like the wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through,” he said.

The pair met while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in August 2019.

They announced their engagement in August 2023 and have yet to pin down their wedding date and venue.

“It all just has to be right,” Deschanel told ET earlier this month.

This will be Deschanel’s third marriage.