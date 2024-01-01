Adrienne Bailon-Houghton spent ‘easily over a million’ on fertility journey

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has spoken candidly about her IVF journey — and how much it cost.

Over the years, the Cheetah Girls and 3LW star has talked about her struggles to get pregnant before she and husband Israel Houghton welcomed son Ever via surrogate in 2022.

In a new interview, the Daytime Emmy Award winner has shared more about the journey, including how much she spent on treatments.

“I only did eight cycles of IVF, but that doesn’t include the amount of IUIs I did and every other kind of imaginable treatments that you could imagine for fertility,” Adrienne, who is now 50, shared with People magazine.

“So it was a pretty tough six years of trying to have my son.”

Bailon-Houghton then admitted that she spent “easily over a million” dollars on her fertility treatments, adding, “And that is not realistic for the average person. And I recognise that.”

Shortly after welcoming Ever, the former The Real host explained that keeping the news of his pending arrival secret “was important to me for my own mental wellbeing and for my family.

“I was just like, ‘I’m just not going to say anything.’ It was actually very peaceful that way. You didn’t have other people’s opinions.”

Bailon-Houghton has recently been on tour to promote her clothing line, La Voûte.

“I have been soaking in this whole experience — especially the ones when I am not working and just hanging with my boy!” she shared to Instagram last week.