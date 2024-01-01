Kim Kardashian loses followers over Taylor Swift track

Kim Kardashian is rapidly losing followers as fans speculate about Taylor Swift’s barbed track.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has dropped hundreds of thousands of followers since Swift released thanK you aIMee on Friday 19 April, as reported by Page Six.



Last month, she had 364.3 million followers. As of Monday 22 April, she has 363 million, and the number is continuing to waver.



Swift's newest release is being blamed for the impact, as Swifties speculate one of the tracks is about her.



Fans have also bombarded Kim with comments on her latest Instagram post, referencing the new song, which appears on Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department.



"And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you," one user wrote, which is one of the lyrics in the song and is seemingly a reference to Kardashian's daughter, North West.



Others simply wrote the song title, "thanK you aIMee" in her comments section.



The feud between Kardashian and Swift began in 2009, after Kardashian's ex-spouse Kanye West, also known as Ye, stormed the VMA stage during Swift's acceptance speech, claiming that Beyoncé should have won the award.



Bad blood has bubbled behind closed doors - and in the public spotlight - ever since.



thanK you alMee is rumoured to be Swift's jab at Kardashian. The song's stylised title spells out KIM with its capitalised letters.



Swift has had a history of hiding messages in her lyrics using this technique.