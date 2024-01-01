Rebel Wilson claims British royal invited her to drug-fuelled orgy

Rebel Wilson claims a member of the British royal family once invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy.

In her new memoir Rebel Rising, the Pitch Perfect actress claimed the male royal, who is possibly "fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne", invited her to a medieval-themed party at a tech billionaire's mansion outside Los Angeles in 2014 because they needed "more girls".

Thinking it would be a "perfect opportunity to find a boyfriend", the Australian star went along to the event in a "buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat" and was amazed to see jousting displays and swinging acrobats.

"I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset," she recalled, alleging that MDMA was passed around and she was told the drug was "for the orgy".

"Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense," she wrote. "They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!"

Wilson, who was a virgin at the time, left the party as soon as she learned about the orgy.

"Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can," she quipped.

According to The Telegraph, the U.K. edition of Rebel Rising, which is released this week, features around a page's worth of redacted material in the chapter regarding her allegations about Sacha Baron Cohen.

She claimed he urged her to get naked on the set of their 2016 movie Grimsby, allegations he has denied.