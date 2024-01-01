Hilary Duff no longer responding to questions about baby's arrival

Hilary Duff is no longer responding to messages asking whether her baby has arrived.

The Lizzie McGuire actress, who is expecting her fourth child, issued a statement on her Instagram Stories on Monday declaring that she would be ignoring enquiries about the baby.

"Hi friends - this is meant in the kindest tone (I promise)," Hilary wrote. "I am no longer responding to texts or dm's about 'when baby is coming' ! I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me... nobody wants it more than me!!!!!"

The 36-year-old assured her followers that she will inform them when the baby has arrived.

"Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know," she added.

Hilary shares daughters Mae, three, and Banks, five, with her husband Matthew Koma and her 12-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in December.

The Younger star has been keeping her fans updated throughout her pregnancy. Earlier this month, she acknowledged that having four children is "a truly wild choice", and last week, she joked that she was ready for her baby to arrive, writing, "Gently trying to give baby the eviction notice."