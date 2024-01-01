Anne Hathaway once had to kiss 10 men during 'gross' audition

Anne Hathaway has revealed she once had to kiss 10 different men as part of a chemistry audition.

The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed that she hated having to kiss 10 different men in order to figure out who should play her love interest in a movie around 20 years ago.

"Back in the 2000s - and this did happen to me - it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it," she told V Magazine. "I was told, 'We have ten guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross."

The Princess Diaries star admitted that she "got on with it" because she didn't want to be considered a difficult actress.

"I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled 'difficult,' so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it," she continued. "It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better."

Hathaway took a different approach to the chemistry tests for her upcoming romantic comedy The Idea of You. Instead of kissing, her potential co-star had to choose a song and dance with her in character.

Hathaway, who was also a producer on the film, recalled that Mary & George actor Nicholas Galitzine picked a song by The Alabama Shakes and she immediately felt a "spark" when they started dancing to it.

The Idea of You, in which she plays a single mother who falls for a younger British popstar, will debut on Prime Video on 2 May.