Alec Baldwin taunted by protester in tense coffee shop confrontation

Alec Baldwin smacked away the phone of a protester after she hounded him in a New York coffee shop on Monday.

The 30 Rock actor was approached by the pro-Palestine protester at the counter of the coffee shop and repeatedly asked to say, "Free Palestine." When he ignored her calls, the woman then started taunting Baldwin about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

"Alec, can you please say, 'Free Palestine' one time?" she can be heard saying in the video, which was posted on social media. "Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time? No jail time, Alec? No jail time, Alec? You put innocent people in jail Alec Baldwin."

The 66-year-old is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter after his prop firearm discharged on the set, killing Hutchins in October 2021. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin in July.

After the actor put his phone in his pocket, he walked to the door of the shop and held it open, asking her to "get out".

"Free Palestine Alec, just one time, and I'll leave you alone. I'll leave you alone, I swear. Just say, 'Free Palestine' one time, one time," she repeatedly implored, as Baldwin asked staff to "call the police".

"You know he's a criminal. You know he's a f**king criminal," she said to the employee before turning back to the star, urging him, "Come on, Alec, just say, 'Free Palestine'... just one time please and I'll leave you alone."

The Beetlejuice star shook his head and waved for her to leave the shop. As she persisted, Baldwin knocked the phone out of the woman's hand and the filming stopped.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March and sentenced to 18 months in prison last week.