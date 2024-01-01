Hugh Grant reveals Bridget Jones 4 has 'a lot of heart'

Hugh Grant has described the next Bridget Jones movie as "very funny" and full of "heart".

The Notting Hill actor played Bridget's on-off love interest Daniel Cleaver in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary and the 2004 sequel, The Edge of Reason.

However, he opted out of the third film, 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, and Daniel was seemingly killed off, but a teaser at the end revealed he had survived a plane crash, allowing Grant to return.

When asked why he signed up for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, he told Access Hollywood, "Because it's a really good script... This one has a lot of heart as well as being very funny. I think it's the best of the four scripts that I've read so far."

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, the British actor went one step further and described the screenplay as "one of the best scripts I have read for in a long time".

He added that the script has the usual Bridget Jones-style comedy but is also "very sad" and had him "in tears".

Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding wrote the screenplay for the project, which is an adaptation of her 2013 novel of the same name.

Mad About the Boy sees Bridget as a widow with two small children, following the death of Colin Firth's character Mark Darcy. The 50-something Bridget ventures back into the dating scene and becomes involved with a 30-year-old man, believed to be played by One Day star Leo Woodall.

The film was officially announced earlier this month, with Renée Zellweger returning as the title character alongside Emma Thompson as her obstetrician Doctor Rawlings and franchise newcomer Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The fourth movie, directed by Michael Morris, will be released on Peacock in the U.S. on Valentine's Day 2025 and in cinemas internationally on an undisclosed date.