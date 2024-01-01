Kim Kardashian recalls walking Madonna's dogs as a kid

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she walked Madonna's dogs as a kid.

The reality star confirmed that she was the Queen of Pop's dog walker as a child during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

"She was my next-door neighbour when I was like seven or eight years old," Kim, 43, revealed. "I was her dog walker. Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school... in exchange for her jewellery... She was transitioning out of the '80s neon phase, so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoebox of all these neon bracelets and Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, 'Oh my God I love your bracelets!' And we were like, 'Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.'"

The Skims founder then revealed that she watched Madonna shoot the music video for her 1989 song Cherish.

"Me and my friend were on the beach and it was the most magical moment ever," Kim recalled.

The Kardashians star then noted that years later, as an adult, she and the Like a Prayer hitmaker became neighbours again.

"We both had like masks on and we were going to the same house and then we looked at each other and I was like, 'M?'" she recalled of meeting Madonna again.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim shared details of her professional relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump, with whom she worked to commute several prison sentences during his time in office.

"I don't think he likes me very much," she told the talk show host. "But... I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform and let a lot of people out and signed an amazing bill with the First Step Act and that's what I'll focus on."