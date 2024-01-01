Jennifer Hudson to receive GLAAD award

Jennifer Hudson will be honoured at the GLAAD Media Awards in May.

It was announced on Tuesday that the hitmaker and South African country singer Orville Peck will be honoured with special awards at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards, which will take place in New York on 11 May.

Jennifer, whose talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show is nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode at the ceremony, will receive GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award for championing allyship and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.

The Dreamgirls star follows in the footsteps of previous recipients of the award, including Patti LaBelle, Maren Morris, Ava DuVernay, Judith Light and Debra Messing.

Meanwhile, Orville, real name Daniel Pitout, will receive the Vito Russo Award for raising LGBTQ awareness in country music.

Previous recipients of the Vito Russo Award include Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz and RuPaul.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Hilton Midtown, will be hosted by Ross Matthews.

The New York event follows the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on 14 March, hosted by television host and comedian Wayne Brady.