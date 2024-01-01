Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers expecting second child

Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers are expecting their second child.

The actor and the fitness coach, who both use they/them pronouns, have announced that they are expecting a new addition to their family.

"Things are expanding in the Meyers-Tortorella household - our hearts, our family, and my belly," Bethany, 37, wrote alongside a series of photos showing off their baby bump. "We are happy to announce that baby number two is coming in October."

The happy news comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kilmer Dove.

In the post, Bethany opened up about their struggles with infertility.

"It took years to conceive our first, and this baby made its way into our lives as soon as we touched down at the ocean, which still feels completely surreal," Bethany wrote in the post, referring to their family's recent move to Florida.

"Already, I see the personality differences between our first and second. Which makes me feel like so much of fertility and family expansion is divine timing," the fitness coach continued. "We did all the earthly tactics to get our babies, while our babies did all the heavenly ones. Together, we combine forces to prepare for their grand entrance into the world."

Meanwhile, Nico opened up about the move to Florida in a separate post.

"This era has been all about transition, bending and shifting in order not to break. We left everything familiar to find something new - somewhere the grass really is greener because the sun shines more. We did it," the Younger star wrote. "We moved to a place where we can grow food year-round, where we can run barefoot, chase lizards, play in the ocean, and literally stop to smell the flowers. Somewhere we can continue to build our family."

Nico continued, "The very day we arrived at our new house, we made a baby. Really, it's true. It's funny how, when you commit to dreams and embrace changes, miracles unfold."

The Scream 4 actor and Bethany tied the knot in 2018.