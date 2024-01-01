Thandiwe Newton to join Wednesday cast – report

Thandiwe Newton is the latest star to join the cast of Wednesday.

The Westworld actor will star in the second season of the mega-hit show, as reported by Variety magazine.

The second outing is currently gearing up for production.

Newton will join the recently-announced Steve Buscemi as a new member of the cast.

Jenna Ortega is returning to play Wednesday Addams in the latest instalment of the hit Netflix show, and several other cast members are expected to return.

Character details for Newton’s role are being kept under wraps for now and Netflix has not confirmed her involvement in the show.

Newton has held a number of TV roles in her career, notably starring in the HBO series Westworld.

She received three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a drama for that show, winning the award in 2018.

Her other TV credits include The Slap, Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Rogue.

On the big screen, Newton is known for starring in features including Crash, Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, and W.

Production on Wednesday season two is expected to begin soon in Ireland.

The first season ended with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders, while also thwarting an attempt to destroy Nevermore Academy and its students.