Julia Fox pays tribute to TikTok star Eva Evans, dead at 29

Julia Fox has expressed her shock and sorrow at the sudden death of Evan Evans, one of TikTok's brightest stars.

The fashion icon has taken to Instagram to share her condolences for the loss.

“I can’t believe this. RIP @ITSEVAEVANS I’m going to miss you so much. Thank you for sharing so much of your light with us.”

Evans, a popular creator who directed and starred in the Prime Video Series, Club Rat died by apparent suicide.

Law enforcement sources revealed that a friend found her hanging in her New York City apartment on Saturday night, as reported by TMZ.

“Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” Evans sister Lila Joy Baumgardner wrote on Instagram.

“After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be.”

Evans, known for her videos about life as a 20-something in New York City, had more than 300,000 followers.

Club Rat followed the story of an influencer who attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral

She previously shared that her father had died by suicide in 2018.

“Sadness is a language too many of us are fluent in,” she wrote.

“This letter is for those who are ‘fine’, who have trauma or anxiety or poor coping mechanisms but can ‘handle them’, and who are not prioritising their mental health.

“I’m begging you to reach out and get help now, when you aren’t in imminent danger, and you work on yourself, you collect the tools that might one day save you.”