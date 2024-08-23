Zoe Kravitz drops trailer for Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz has debuted her thriller movie, starring partner Channing Tatum.

The actor, model and singer’s first directing role is finally in the public eye after Amazon MGM released the trailer for Blink Twice.

Starring Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, the film hits cinemas this August.

Kravitz is the daughter of actor Lisa Bonet and musician and actor Lenny Kravitz.

She and Tatum revealed their engagement over Halloween weekend last year, when Kravitz wore her new diamond ring.

Blink Twice follows the story of tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum) who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Ackie) at a fundraising gala.

He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality.

“There is something wrong with this place,” reveals the official synopsis. “She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.”

Along with Tatum and Ackie, Blink Twice’s all-star lineup includes Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat.

As well as directing, Kravitz co-wrote the script for Blink Twice.

She also co-produces.

Kravitz is known for playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 2022’s The Batman and also starred in the TV hit Big Little Lies.

Blink Twice releases in US cinemas on August 23, 2024.