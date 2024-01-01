Anne Heche crash house restored and up for sale

The California home into which Anne Heche crashed her car nearly two years ago, has been restored.

Located in the desirable beachside neighbourhood of Mar Vista, Los Angeles, the current owners are looking to sell the residence for $1.35 million (£1.08 million).

Actor Heche died of her injuries on August 11 at the age of 53, six days after the crash.

The home, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, was relisted this week, appearing to be fully restored in the wake of the crash, as reported by TMZ.

New images of the home show it painted white with a small front porch overlooking the yard.

In the deadly incident, Heche drove her Mini Cooper into the home just before 11am, triggering a fire.

The actor wasn’t freed for around 45 minutes, according to Los Angeles City Fire Department records.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined Heche’s cause of death was as result of injuries from the auto accident.

In nearly two years since the fiery fatal crash, Heche’s estate has been sued by a number of different parties over damages from the incident.

One suit from the homeowner claimed the incident had left her “completely traumatised, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”

Heche is survived by sons Homer, 22 and Atlas, 15.