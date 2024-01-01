Daniel Radcliffe plays ring bearer at Lindsay Mendez wedding

Daniel Radcliffe has played ring bearer to his friend and costar, Lindsay Mendez.

The Harry Potter alum is currently starring on Broadway alongside Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along.

Tony Award winner Mendez married fellow actor J Alex Brinson on 22 April.

Mendez’s other Merrily We Roll Along co-star, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff, served as officiant.

The ceremony took place in Central Park, with Mendez’s three-year-old daughter Lucy as the flower girl.

Mendez and Brinson announced their engagement on Christmas Day, sharing a photo prominently featuring her engagement ring.

The couple revealed earlier this month that they're expecting a child together, sharing the news with a photo on Instagram that included a pair of crocheted baby booties.

“Our family band is expanding!” Mendez wrote.

“And we are bursting with joy! J and I can't wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall.”

Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard (Groff) and his two lifelong friends—writer Mary (Mendez) and lyricist and playwright Charley (Radcliffe).

The Broadway transfer opened at Hudson Theatre on 10 October last year, with the production currently slated to run until 7 July.

Mendez also stars as Sara Castillo on the Warner Bros. television drama All Rise, currently in its third season.

She met new husband J. Alex Brinson on set.

Her other Broadway hits include Carousel, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture and Grease.