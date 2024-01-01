Crew members injured in accident on set of Eddie Murphy film The Pickup

Two crew members have been hospitalised following an accident on the set of Eddie Murphy's next movie The Pickup.

The second unit crew were filming an action scene outside of Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday 20 April when a car and truck collided, causing several team members to be injured and two to be hospitalised.

Murphy and his co-stars Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson were not present on set at the time.

A spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the incident to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," they said.

"The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

A source close to the production told the outlet that it was "a completely freak accident" and the stunt wasn't "complicated or dangerous".

One of the crew members remained in hospital on Tuesday but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Pickup, a heist film directed by Tim Story, has been shooting around Atlanta since February. It does not yet have a release date.