Australian police searching for actor Orpheus Pledger

Australian police have appealed to the public to help them find actor Orpheus Pledger.

Australian police issued a warrant for the Home and Away star's arrest on Wednesday after he failed to appear in court.

The 30-year-old was arrested in late March for allegedly assaulting a woman in Melbourne. He was released on bail on Monday to attend a mental health assessment at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and ordered to return to court on Tuesday.

However, he breached his bail conditions by failing to appear, prompting the warrant for his arrest.

Victoria Police have launched a public appeal to help them find Pledger, who they described as "approximately 170cm (5ft 7in) tall with brown hair and tanned complexion" in a public notice.

They provided a recent photo of Pledger "in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his whereabouts" and said he is "known to frequent" the Melbourne suburb of Northcote.

His manager, Craig McMahon, told the Sydney Morning Herald that he was shocked by the assault allegations but had not been in touch with the actor. He claimed that Pledger had been struggling with his mental health.

Pledger, who faces four assault charges, is due to appear in court on 10 May.

The actor played Mason Morgan in the Aussie soap opera Home and Away between 2016 and 2019. He also had a recurring role in Neighbours in 2011 and appeared in the TV shows Silversun and CrashBurn.