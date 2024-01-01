Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo celebrate 20th anniversary of 13 Going on 30

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunited with their 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer over Zoom on Tuesday to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary.

The trio hopped on a video call to reminisce about the romantic comedy, which told the story of Garner's character Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who wakes up as a 30-year-old magazine editor after making a wish.

In the "13 Going on Boomer" conversation, the trio discussed how technology has changed in the past 20 years, referenced key catchphrases and moments, performed a move from the Thriller dance sequence, and recalled some of their encounters with fans.

Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said, "There's two types of people in this world. There's Hulk people, and there's 13 Going on 30 people, and I get equal amounts. Way more 13 Going on 30."

They also remarked upon Ruffalo's fellow Marvel star Brie Larson appearing in the movie as Six Chick #3 and thanked the fans for still loving the movie after 20 years.

"Thank you, everyone, you've been the best fans of this movie that anyone could possibly have," Ruffalo praised, as Greer gushed, "Number one, best fans ever," and Garner declared, "I love you guys."

In the caption of their joint Instagram post, the trio wrote, "#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom - because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!"

Their co-star Christa B. Allen, who played the 13-year-old Jenna in the film, also celebrated the anniversary on social media by wearing a reimagined version of the character's multicoloured Versace minidress.

"20 years ago today, 13 Going on 30 premiered in theatres and has been delighting audiences for 2 decades now. can you believe it?!" she captioned her post. "Oh how the time flies. thank you to everyone who took part in creating this sweet film, and everyone who has enjoyed it and Jenna Rink ever since."