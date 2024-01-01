David Leitch is hoping to direct Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a James Bond film

David Leitch wants to direct Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a James Bond movie.

The 48-year-old filmmaker has worked with the actor – who has been widely tipped to succeed Daniel Craig as 007 – on the new movie 'The Fall Guy' and has declared his ambition to collaborate with him on a picture in the famous spy franchise.

David told CinemaBlend.com: "He would be an amazing James Bond. I'll just go on the record like, I've never gotten to do enough action with Aaron, which is crazy.

"We've done 'Bullet Train' and now, we've done 'The Fall Guy'. What I really want to do is an action movie with him, because he's such an incredible athlete. Like Aaron is awesome.

"So, maybe we'll get that opportunity soon, and I'll get to direct Bond."

It was reported last month that Eon Productions – the company behind the franchise – had contacted Aaron with a formal offer for the part and ex-Bond Pierce Brosnan gave his seal of approval to the potential casting.

During an appearance on 'The Ray D’Arcy Show' on RTE Radio 1, Pierce said: "I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

Pierce worked together with Aaron, 33, on the 2009 film 'The Greatest' and was impressed when he heard the news that he could be donning the tuxedo.

The 70-year-old star – who played Bond in four pictures between 1995 and 2002 - recalled: "One of the first movies we made, one of our earliest movies, was 'The Greatest' – and he was in it. He was The Greatest in it. It’s a lovely movie with Aaron and Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon and myself.

"So yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."