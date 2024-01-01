Orlando Bloom wrote Katy Perry 'a mission statement' when they first started dating

Orlando Bloom wrote Katy Perry "a mission statement" when they first began dating.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast that he wrote the pop star a letter to articulate his "crazy feelings" in 2016.

"I wrote this like a mission statement when I first I met her because I wanted to try to articulate all these crazy feelings that I was having at the time, which was like a reveal that I hadn't had in a long time," he said. "One of the things that I said in this letter I wrote her was, 'We're going to bring our little kids out, our inner child, we're going to bring out, and I'll duke it out with you as much as you like, so long as you promise to keep getting up.' Because it's like, 'I need to know that you'll duke it out, I'll duke it out, but that we'll get up.'"

After dating for around a year, the British actor and Teenage Dream singer broke up after a "rip-roaring argument" but they reconciled their romance around February 2018.

Discussing that on-off time in their relationship, Orlando admitted he'd been "triggered into this really unique pattern of behaviour" of "trying to get the attention".

"(It was) one of the worst years internally I can ever remember because I felt like I was playing a part instead of being a part. Because I had so many feelings, and I was in water that was uncharted," he explained.

Upon a suggestion from a friend, The Lord of the Rings star signed up for the Hoffman Institute's seven-day personal development retreat and came away feeling "safe, seen, and celebrated".

"I came back into my life and into my relationship after this," he added, noting that Katy did the course too.

Orlando and Katy got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020.