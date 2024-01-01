Ashley Tisdale battling 'stomach flus' and 'colds' during pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale has been battling "stomach flus" and "colds" during her pregnancy.

The High School Musical star told her Instagram followers that her second pregnancy hasn't been easy so far.

"Let me tell you something, being sick while pregnant is no fun. Like literally, urgh, it's horrible," Ashley said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "It's horrible. This pregnancy you guys, I've been sick so many times because my three-year-old brings so much s**t home."

The 38-year-old actress shares daughter Jupiter with her musician husband Christopher French. The couple announced on 26 March that they are expecting their second child.

"Stomach flus, colds, all of it. And it is so rough, it's so rough," the former Disney Channel actress continued in the video. "So if there's any pregnant moms out there who are trying to just get by, I feel you."

Ashley's video comes just hours after she celebrated her husband's 42nd birthday with an Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life @cmfrench. You are like a fine wine getting better with age," she gushed. "I'm so so SO grateful you were born today. You are the greatest human I know, and I don't know if it's the pregnancy hormones but I'm still so freaking crazy about you! You are the best dad, best husband, best dog dad and I'm so lucky to be your wife."

The couple began dating publicly in 2012 and tied the knot two years later in 2014.