Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney admit they leaned into romance rumours to promote film

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have admitted that they leaned into recent romance rumours to promote their recent film.

The duo have confessed to playing on rumours that they were romantically involved in order to promote their film Anyone But You, which was released in December last year.

"The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry," Glen told The New York Times in a new interview. "Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry."

The Top Gun: Maverick actor continued, "That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit - and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

Sydney, who starred in and produced the film, explained that she was heavily involved in the marketing for the film.

"I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn't stop with ideas," she said. "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they're the ones who created the entire narrative."

Glen and Sydney starred opposite each other in the film as lead characters Ben and Bea. The cast also included Alexandra Shipp, Dermot Mulroney and Darren Barnet.

Anyone But You has grossed a total of $219 million (£173 million) worldwide since its release.