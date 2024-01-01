Paris Hilton options Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s

Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media has optioned Sarah Ditum’s book Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s.

The company plans to adapt the book as a docuseries, reports Variety.

The book examines pop-culture misogyny in the early 2000s through the stories of nine female celebrities of the era — including Hilton herself.

“When I discovered ‘Toxic,’ I was immediately taken by the depth of Sarah’s dedication, research and writing,” Hilton shared.

“Sarah’s work inspired me to envision Toxic as a documentary series where we can provide a platform for similar stories of those who had to navigate intense public scrutiny, so they can reclaim their narrative from a time when they had little control.”

Ditum’s book offers a deep dive into the stories of Hilton, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Aaliyah, Janet Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Kim Kardashian, Chyna and Jennifer Aniston.

It explores their battles with fame, their efforts to control their own narratives, and their various degrees of success and failure in doing so.

Ditum portrays her subjects as nuanced individuals confronting the challenges of celebrity amid a “ruthless and rapidly evolving media environment” and “how their experiences influenced broader perceptions of identity, body image, relationships and ambitions that still resonate today,” according to 11:11 Media’s announcement.

Ditum will work with Hiton on the adaptation, using the research she gathered to write the book.

“Toxic was always intended to put the women I write about back at the heart of their own stories,” Ditum said.

“Working with Paris and her team on bringing this book to TV feels like a kind of homecoming for the project, and I’m incredibly excited for what they’ll bring to the next stage of Toxic.”