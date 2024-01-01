Jodie Comer among stars announced for 28 Years Later sequel

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes are set to star in 28 Years Later.

The heavyweight stars have boarded the latest sequel, as reported by Deadline.

It will be part of an upcoming trilogy of films.

Following her Emmy-winning role in Killing Eve, Comer has been busy starring in such films as Free Guy opposite Ryan Reynolds, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

Next up, she can be seen in The Bikeriders opposite Tom Hardy and Austin Butler.

Taylor-Johnson stars in the imminent The Fall Guy, alongside Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

The Oscar-nominated English actor Fiennes (The English Patient, The Menu) is currently finishing a four-city International run of the sold-out play Macbeth in Washington DC.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps for the new screenplay, the original 28 Days Later in 2002 centred on a bicycle courier (played by Cillian Murphy, then largely unknown) who wakes from a coma to discover the world has been overrun with zombies following the outbreak of a virus.

The pic grossed more than $82 million worldwide.

The continuation of the 28 Days Later franchise will be released in cinemas worldwide by Sony Pictures.

Murphy is returning as an executive producer, and is not currently attached to star.