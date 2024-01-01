Kate Hudson brands Glee set “dramatic”

Kate Hudson has reminisced about her time on the Glee TV show, calling the set “dramatic”.

The Almost Famous star was chatting to regular Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz on the latest episode of her Sibling Revelry podcast, which she cohosts with her brother, Oliver.

“It was a very dramatic set,” Hudson recalls of the hit Fox series.

“Well, you know, when you’ve got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth, and a lot of hormones …it’s youthful, and young.”

Hudson appeared on five episodes during the fourth season of Glee, portraying Cassandra July, Rachel Berry’s (played by Lea Michele) dance instructor.

Ushkowitz agrees that the “dramatic” feel of the set was likely because of how much time the cast spent together.

“We were all very close. And yes, we had our squabbles.”

Ushkowitz played Tina Cohen-Chang in the series from its pilot episode, first broadcast on 19 May 2009.

She received a Grammy Award nomination for the role.

“But we really were a family,” she adds.

“And it was easier to get along than it wasn’t.

“And as dramatic as it was, there’s so many moving parts of our show and so many cast members and so many personalities.”

Glee wrapped on 20 March 2015 after 121 episodes over six series.