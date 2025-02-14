Bridget Jones 4 plot revealed

The main storyline for the fourth Bridget Jones film, Mad About the Boy, has been revealed.



According to a report in The Sun newspaper, the start of the film will follow Bridget as a single mum to Billy, trying to navigate a new world of social media and dating apps after husband Mark Darcy’s death.



She’ll be seen starting a relationship with a much younger character, played by One Day star Leo Woodall.



Fans of the films were delighted this month when the next instalment of the hugely popular rom com films was confirmed, with Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant returning.



Hugh Grant is back as Daniel Cleaver, so there will be potential for a love triangle between Bridget’s old flame and the much younger new man.



Grant played hunky lothario Daniel in the first two hit films, 2001’s Bridget Jones's Diary and 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, alongside co-star Renee.



He decided not to return for the 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, causing his character to be written out by being killed off in a plane crash.



However a newspaper headline teased at the end that he had been found alive.



The film version of Helen Fielding’s novel Bridget Jones’s Diary was released in 2001 and made more than $277 million (£222 million) at the box office.



Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is expected to be in cinemas 14 February 2025.