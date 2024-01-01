Tina Fey and Steve Carrell to reunite on The Four Seasons

Tina Fey and Steve Carell are set to reunite for Netflix's eight-episode comedy series The Four Seasons.

The Mean Girls producer and the Office alum will begin production later this year on the remake of Alan Alda's critically-acclaimed 1981 film of the same name, as first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The stars will be playing a married couple for the second time.

The series reunites Carell with Tina Fey after the duo starred as bored married couple Phil and Claire Foster in Date Night – Shawn Levy’s 2010 rom com about mistaken identity.

Ordered straight-to-series in January after Netflix won the show, The Four Seasons adaptation was co-created by Fey and her fellow 30 Rock alums Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The Four Seasons – which features the music of composer Antonio Vivaldi – centres on three middle-class married couples taking seasonal US holidays together, and how their friendships and relationships change and evolve over time.

Production on the series is slated to begin later this year.

Carrell is about to make his Broadway debut as Ivan Petrovich Voinitsky in The Lincoln Center's revival of Uncle Vanya, which opens this week.

He is also set to reprise his voiceover role as Anti-Villain League agent Gru in Chris Renaud’s animated comedy Despicable Me 4, which hits cinemas in July.