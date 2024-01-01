Amy Adams signs up to star in At the Sea

The 49-year-old actress will appear in director Kornel Mundruczo's upcoming drama flick, which is due to enter production in Boston in June.

The picture will follow the life of Laura (Adams) as she returns to her family at their beach holiday home after a long rehabilitation.

While she adjusts to leaving her complicated life behind, the young woman is forced to face coming challenges without relying on a career that gave her fortune, fame and identity.

Mondruczo will once again collaborate with writer Kata Weber after the pair worked together on the acclaimed films 'Pieces of a Woman' and 'White God'.

The Hungarian filmmaker is producing the flick with Alexander Rodnyansky for AR Content, Ryder Picture Company's Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett as well as Alex Lebovici and Jon Oakes for Hammerstone Studios.

Amy portrayed the character of Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) between 2013 and 2017 and revealed that she would be supportive of whatever decisions the studio made in terms of casting under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

She told Variety: "They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I’ll support whatever direction they go."

Meanwhile, Adams and Jenna Ortega are set to lead the cast of 'Klara and The Sun', which is being helmed by Taika Waititi.

The story – based on the best-selling novel by the British-Japanese author Kazuo Ishiguro - follows Klara (Ortega), a robot girl designed to stop teenagers from getting lonely.

Klara is purchased by a mother (Adams) and a bright teen girl called Josie who loves her robot companion but is suffering from a mysterious illness. Klara attempts to save Josie and her loved ones from heartbreak and ends up discovering the power of human love in the process.