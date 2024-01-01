Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano expecting second child

Actors Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano are expecting their second baby.

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress and Oppenheimer actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that they are preparing to welcome a baby girl later this year.

"Baby sister coming this summer," they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Angarano wrapping his arms around Erskine, who wore a figure-hugging black dress to accentuate her baby bump.

Erskine and Angarano, both 36, shared a similar photo in November 2020 when they announced their engagement and her first pregnancy.

"And then there were 3... also, we're engaged," The Knick actor captioned the post at the time.

Their son Leon Frederick was born in 2021.

The couple confirmed their relationship on social media in September 2019. While they did not announce their marriage, the PEN15 star openly referred to Angarano as her husband in interviews during the press tour for Mr. and Mrs. Smith earlier this year.

They recently worked together on the road trip comedy movie Sacramento, which Angarano directed. They star in the project alongside Michael Cera and Angarano's ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

The movie will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.