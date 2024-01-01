Sacha Baron Cohen celebrates 'clear victory' after Rebel Wilson's allegations are redacted

Sacha Baron Cohen is celebrating "a clear victory" after learning that Rebel Wilson's allegations against him have been redacted in the U.K. edition of her memoir Rebel Rising.

Last month, the Australian actress claimed she was being "threatened" by an actor's legal team in an attempt to "silence" her memoir.

She later identified the "massive a**hole" as her Grimsby co-star Baron Cohen, who allegedly asked her to perform nude scenes and a sexual act on the set of the 2016 film.

Baron Cohen, who always denied the claims, is now celebrating a win after getting the passage containing the allegations successfully redacted in his native England.

"Harper Collins did not fact check this chapter in the book prior to publication and took the sensible but terribly belated step of deleting Rebel Wilson's defamatory claims once presented with evidence that they were false," his spokesperson said in a statement.

"Printing falsehoods is against the law in the U.K. and Australia; this is not a 'peculiarity' as Ms. Wilson said but a legal principle that has existed for many hundreds of years. This is a clear victory for Sacha Baron Cohen and confirms what we said from the beginning - that this is demonstrably false, in a shameful and failed effort to sell books."

Publisher HarperCollins confirmed to The Guardian that they redacted "most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note" for "legal reasons".

Rebel Rising was released in the U.S. earlier this month with the chapter intact. The U.K. edition was released on Thursday, and the Australian version will hit bookshelves on 8 May.

The Pitch Perfect star, who has yet to comment on the update, celebrated the book's U.K. launch at An Evening with Rebel Wilson in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday night. She will next appear in Manchester on Friday and London on Monday.