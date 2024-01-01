Jennifer Aniston producing reimagining of 9 to 5

Jennifer Aniston is producing a new version of the 1980 cult classic 9 to 5.

The Friends actress and her producing partner Kristin Hahn are developing a new version of the workplace comedy via their Echo Films banner.

The original 1980 film starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton as three office colleagues who decide to get revenge on their sexist, egotistical boss, played by Dabney Coleman. Parton's theme song of the same name remains one of her biggest hits.

Plot details of the new version are being kept under wraps. However, Juno and Jennifer's Body screenwriter Diablo Cody is working on the latest draft of the script for 20th Century Studios, according to reports.

The original film was such a hit that it spawned a TV sitcom which ran from 1982 to 1988 and a 2009 Broadway musical featuring new songs from Parton.

Fonda, Tomlin and Parton have discussed plans for a 9 to 5 sequel over the years but the project never came to fruition. However, Fonda and Tomlin worked together again on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie and Parton made a special guest appearance in the show's season finale in 2022.

Aniston has previously produced films such as Cake, Dumplin', Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 as well as her TV series The Morning Show.

She collaborated with the country music legend on 2018's Dumplin', which featured a soundtrack written by Parton. They also performed the song Push and Pull together with actress Danielle Macdonald.