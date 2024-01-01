Renee Zellweger and Leo Woodall to kiss in new Bridget Jones movie

Renee Zellweger will lock lips with Leo Woodall in the new 'Bridget Jones' film.

The 55-year-old star is reprising the role for the fourth time in the upcoming movie 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' and it has been confirmed that the 'One Day' actor – who is 28 years her junior – will be her love interest in the new picture.

The film, which is based on Helen Fielding's 2013 novel of the same name, will see Bridget adjusting to life as a single mother following the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and it has been suggested that the character will be a "cougar" in the flick that is being released in February 2025.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Bridget is going to be a real cougar in the new film and she'll be seen starting a relationship with a much younger character played by Leo.

"He was thrilled about landing the part and will have a major role as her love interest in 'Mad About the Boy'.

"Bridget is a single mum trying to navigate a new world of social media and dating apps after Mark's death, so she's definitely going to end up in a pickle.

"Hugh Grant is back as Daniel Cleaver, so there will be a love triangle between Bridget's older flame and this much younger new man."

Grant is returning following his absence from the third film, 2016's 'Bridget Jones's Baby', and thinks that the next movie will be the best in the series yet.

The 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' actor told Entertainment Tonight: "I'll tell you what, I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four. And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read in a long time."