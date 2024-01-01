Courteney Cox admits to feeling 'jealous' as she gets older

Courteney Cox has admitted to feeling "jealous" as she gets older.

During Wednesday's episode of the Minnie Questions podcast with actress Minnie Driver, the Friends star opened up about battling feelings of jealousy.

"The thing I like least about myself would be any feelings of jealousy," Courteney shared. "Whether you can feel replaced or whether it's... I think just jealousy is such a horrible emotion to have, and I have that sometimes."

"I get jealous or afraid, whether it's because I'm getting older and I can't stay in the game, or it could be about anything, but anytime I feel jealous, I can't stand it," the 59-year-old continued. "I will talk to my therapist and go, 'I just hate this feeling.'"

Courteney noted that she knows her feelings of jealousy aren't always rational.

"I know when you step back, of course, you're not replaceable, but it's that feeling that can come up for me, whether it's through friendships or like you said, relationships or in work," the Scream star told the podcast host.

Elsewhere in the episode, Courtney revealed that her partner, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, once broke up with her during a joint therapy session.

"It was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming," she told Minnie. "We went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries - what we could and couldn't accept about each other."

Courteney said that the musician, 47, dumped her "within the first minute" of the therapy session.

"I was like, 'What?'" the star recalled. "And we were engaged. And I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises!"

Courteney and Johnny have since reconciled their relationship.