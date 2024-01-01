Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 45 with pals and pancakes

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday with breakfast at the International House of Pancakes (IHOP).

The POOSH founder shared the event on her Instagram Story, reposting photos and videos from her friends on her special day.

Kourtney revealed her birthday breakfast was happening by posting a photo of a large mug bearing the logo “Kourt x iHop”.

In the photos, Kourtney was wearing a tiara, which had the words “Happy Birthday” at the top, a pair of large sunglasses, and a special necklace.

The piece of jewellery had the first letter of her and husband Travis Barker's names, as well as those of all their kids.

In one of the videos, she posed with a huge cake, as her friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

“I have the best friends,” she wrote.

Among the people who shared glimpses from Kourtney’s birthday breakfast were sisters.

Kim shared a photo of her similar mug, while Khloé posted a cute photo of her sister.

“I love you my tiny goose,” the Good American founder wrote.

Besides her IHOP breakfast, Kourtney also went on a tropical vacation to kick off her 45th birthday.

She shared a few photos from her birthday trip, including a bikini shot on Instagram.

“45 trips around the sun,” she wrote in the caption.