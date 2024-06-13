Jensen Ackles cast in Tracker

Jensen Ackles is joining the cast of another hit TV series.

The Supernatural alum will officially share the screen with Justin Hartley in the new CBS series Tracker.

Hartley shared the casting news on Thursday 25 April, revealing on Instagram that Ackles is set to play his character Colter’s brother, Russell Shaw.

“We finally came up with what I think is the perfect casting choice,” Hartley revealed.

“This person knocks it out of the park every time.

“We agreed to do this together,” he then quipped, “but apparently he’s in the middle of something,” as he panned the camera over to reveal Ackles playing an arcade game.

The news comes two weeks after Hartley shared that Manifest’s Melissa Roxburgh had been cast as his younger sister, Dory.

It is not yet clear when Ackles will make his debut on the show.

Ackles is best known for his portrayal of Dean Winchester in The WB/CW dark fantasy drama series Supernatural, from 2005 to 2020.

He also and appearing in the cult television series Days of Our Lives as Eric Brady – a role that earned him several Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Ackles is also set to return to The Boys for its fourth season which premieres on Prime Video on 13 June 2024.