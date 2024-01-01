Anne Hathaway gives update on potential Princess Diaries and Devil Wears Prada sequels

Anne Hathaway has revealed 'The Princess Diaries 3' is in a "good place", but she admitted a 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel is "probably not" going to happen.

The 41-year-old actress admitted there is "nothing to announce yet" in terms of a third 'Princess Diaries' movie in the franchise, which sees Hathaway as an ordinary teen who discovers she's actually royalty, but it appears to be progressing well.

Speaking to V magazine about another 'Princess Diaries' motion picture, she said: "We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say.

"There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place."

However, Hathaway admitted she cannot see a 'Devil Wears Prada' sequel coming to fruition, but if someone did think of a way to do it then the original cast - which includes Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci - would be "crazy not to" take part.

Speaking about the possibility of a follow up, she added: "Probably not.

"We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to."

The 2006 original saw Hathaway portray aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who is hired as a personal assistant to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Streep), the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Hathaway added: "But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object.

"Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different. Maybe me, Stanley, Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, Patricia Field ... we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun."