Zendaya might return to the music industry 'one day'

Zendaya has teased her return to the music industry.

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Dune star explained why she stopped releasing music.

"I love music, and it's something that's been special to me," Zendaya, 27, told the talk show host. "I think being in the music industry, maybe it, it didn't kill the joy of music, but it's when you put music and business together. Sometimes it cannot feel so good."

The Euphoria star then hinted that she may release more music in the future.

"You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something," Zendaya teased. "Don't get crazy! We'll see, but maybe one day."

The former Disney star released her self-titled debut album in 2013 but prioritised her acting career shortly after.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Golden Globe winner revealed that she almost didn't join Labrinth on stage at Coachella last year, which was her first live performance in seven years.

"He asked me if I wanted to come out and perform and immediately I was like, 'Oh, absolutely not.' I was like, 'I can't do that,'" the Challengers star recalled, adding that she was afraid she would get "stage fright".

Despite having "bad memories of performing live when I was a kid", Zendaya eventually agreed to perform after realising that she "can't run from this forever".

Zendaya and Labrinth worked together on the songs I'm Tired and All of Us for the Euphoria soundtrack.

She also appeared in songs on The Greatest Showman soundtrack, including her duet Rewrite the Stars with Zac Efron.